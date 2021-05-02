All the Movies & TV Shows Coming to Hulu in May 2021

It’s time to get into all the great new programming coming to Hulu!

The streaming service just revealed all of the exciting titles that will be added to the platform throughout May of 2021, and there are so many different new TV shows, movies and originals coming.

Shows being added to the streamer include Are You The One?, Shahs of Sunset and entire seasons of Blind Date and Bad Girls Club.

Movies being added in May include Dances With Wolves, I Am Legend, Train to Busan, Predator, The Virgin Suicides and (500) Days of Summer.

Click inside to see the complete list of May 2021 releases…

Available May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1-45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampires in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Available May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Available May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

Available May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1-12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

Available May 5

﻿Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

Available May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

Available May 7

Shrill: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

Available May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

Available May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

Available May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Available May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

Available May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

Available May 18

Supernova (2020)

Available May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Available May 21

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

Available May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7-10 (Fremantle)

Available May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Available May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

Available May 28

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Vigil (2021)

Available May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World to Come (2020)