Moneybagg Yo Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Moneybagg Yo is No. 1!

The 29-year-old “Said Sum” superstar’s new album, A Gangsta’s Pain, debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (May 2), the company reported.

The album, which was released on April 23, earned 110,000 equivalent album units, largely powered by streaming.

Check out this week’s full Top 10…

Previously, Moneybagg Yo debuted on the Billboard 200 with Heartless in 2017 at No. 177. This is his ninth album to hit the Top 25, and his fifth Top 10 overall. It’s also his fourth consecutive album to go Top 10, beginning with 2017′s Federal 3X.

Check out all of the nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

1. Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

2. Young Stoner Life Records, The Slime Language 2

3. Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

4. Eric Church, Soul

5. Justin Bieber, Justice

6. Rod Wave, SoulFly

7. The Weeknd, After Hours

8. Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

9. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

10. Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon