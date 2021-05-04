Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:11 pm

Katie Holmes Rocks Two Different Looks For Her Photoshoot in NYC!

Katie Holmes Rocks Two Different Looks For Her Photoshoot in NYC!

Katie Holmes looks so chic on set!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted in two separate outfits during her photo shoot on Monday (May 3) in Tribeca, New York.

Her first look was a black and pink floral top with a long black leather skirt that featured a belt with gold accents.

While she wore some silver boots for the shoot, she switched to a comfy pair of UGGs when not in front of the camera!

Later, Katie changed into a yellow and black striped dress with buttons. She paired the look with some classic leather horse-bit loafers and made sure to wear a mask.

There were recently some rumors that there may be trouble brewing in Katie‘s relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr. A source spoke out about the couple and you can find out what they said here.

