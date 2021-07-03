Douglas Booth & Bel Powley Are Engaged - See the Ring!

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley are getting married!

The 28-year-old Pride and Prejudice and Zombies actor shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon (July 3).

“Very, VERY happy! 😆 @belpowley 🥂❤️,” Douglas captioned the photo in which Bel was seen showing off her engagement ring. It looks like he popped the question during a romantic picnic in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London.

Click inside to check out the photo…

The couple met on the set of Mary Shelley in 2016. She previously told Browns Fashion, “He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister. That’s when we fell in love – ahhh!”

We have some cute photos of the couple stepping out together in London late last year.

Bel will next be seen in the second season of her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which premieres later this year. She is best known for movies like The King of Staten Island, White Boy Rick, and The Diary of a Teenage Girl.