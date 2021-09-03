Top Stories
Cinderella's 'Million to One' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch Camila Cabello's Music Video!

Cinderella's 'Million to One' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch Camila Cabello's Music Video!

Camila Cabello‘s new movie Cinderella is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and while the musical mainly uses old songs to tell the story, there is one original song in the film!

The 24-year-old singer gets to perform the song “Million to One,” which she helped write as well. That means she’ll be eligible for an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category.

The song is Cinderella’s “I want” song, which is usually a song that comes early in a musical and lets the audience know the main character’s motivating desire. In Cinderella, her desire is to become a fashion designer and to escape her life in the basement of her step-mother’s home.

“If it’s a million to one / I’m gonna be that one and / If it’s a shot in the dark / I’m gonna be the sun / And I just can’t afford to be wrong / Even when I’m afraid / You’re gonna know my name / You’re gonna know my name,” Camila sings in the chorus.

There are two reprises for “Million to One” during the movie!

Click inside to watch the music video and to read all the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
