Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 1:54 pm

'Only Murders in the Building' Had the Most-Watched Premiere Day for a Comedy Series in Hulu History!

'Only Murders in the Building' Had the Most-Watched Premiere Day for a Comedy Series in Hulu History!

Only Murders in the Building is huge!

The brand new comedy series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, notched the most-watched premiere day for any comedy series in Hulu’s history, a spokesperson confirmed to The Wrap.

Click inside to read more…

Impressively, the show beat out over 400 series including some iconic entries, like Seinfeld.

To find the figure, Hulu compared “total number of distinct, individual users who watched any episode of the series.”

The show kicked off with its first three episodes on August 31, and viewers were only counted once whether they watched one episode or all three, meaning the record is about viewers, and not views.

Selena Gomez‘s co-stars recently gushed about her performance and her professionalism on set – find out what they said!

Here’s the meaning behind the show’s title.
