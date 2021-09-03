'Only Murders in the Building' Had the Most-Watched Premiere Day for a Comedy Series in Hulu History!

Only Murders in the Building is huge!

The brand new comedy series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, notched the most-watched premiere day for any comedy series in Hulu’s history, a spokesperson confirmed to The Wrap.

Impressively, the show beat out over 400 series including some iconic entries, like Seinfeld.

To find the figure, Hulu compared “total number of distinct, individual users who watched any episode of the series.”

The show kicked off with its first three episodes on August 31, and viewers were only counted once whether they watched one episode or all three, meaning the record is about viewers, and not views.

