Fri, 03 September 2021 at 1:20 pm

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Bring Their Fashion A-Game to 'Dune' Venice Premiere (Photos)

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are giving us looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 25-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress hit the red carpet together at the premiere of their film Dune on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Earlier in the day, they were both in attendance for a photo call with the cast.

During a press conference, director Denis Villeneuve urged fans to see the movie on the big screen.

“At the end of the day these are difficult times for everybody, safety first, if the audience feels comfortable I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” he said (via Variety). “It has been dreamed, designed, shot, thinking IMAX. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it is a physical experience. We tried to design it to be as immersive as possible.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Balmain dress and Bulgari jewelry. Timothee is wearing a Haider Ackermann look.

Click through the gallery for 60+ photos from the red carpet premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Dune, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

