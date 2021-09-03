Jodie Comer Confirmed to Star in Ridley Scott's New Movie 'Kitbag' Opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Jodie Comer is taking on a new role!

The Killing Eve actress confirmed to Variety that she would be starring in Ridley Scott‘s new film Kitbag opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The historical drama will follow military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin. Jodie will star as his beloved wife, Josephine.

Click inside to see what she said…

It was rumored back in March that was being considered for the role after Ridley worked with her on The Last Duel and was wowed by her performance.

She told the outlet, “I just jumped at the chance to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of working with Joaquin, who’s someone who I hugely admire. I think for me, what I’m learning is […] you learn and you grow so much by being and working with the people that you’re working alongside.”

“And I just think having that opportunity — I’m so excited to delve into that world,” she continued.

Jodie went on to say she hasn’t started preparing for the film, which will start shooting “closer to the new year.”

The trailer for Ridley Scott‘s latest movie, House of Gucci, recently dropped and you can watch it here.