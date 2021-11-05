Model Quannah Chasinghorse Opens Up About Feeling Very 'Alone' While Attending The Met Gala

Quannah Chasinghorse is opening up about her experience at the 2021 Met Gala earlier this year in New York City.

The 19-year-old model, who was most recently seen walking in the Gucci Love Parade this week, chatted with Insider about the isolated feelings she had at the prestigious fashion event.

“It was such a weird space to be in,” she admitted in her interview, recalling that she was “standing there and looking at everyone and feeling so alone. Like, really, really lonely.”

“People are there for themselves and it shows,” Quannah added, saying that she felt that no one “knew me” or “cared to ask.”

She did note that there weren’t very many other Indigenous people there, and chose to dedicate her look to her roots and heritage, which is Han Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota.

“No way am I celebrating America,” she told of her ensemble from Peter Dundas, and turquoise jewelry borrowed from her aunt, Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw. “If I were to celebrate anything it would be my Indigenous roots, my Indigeneity, who I am. Because of what America did to my people, I am proud to be here today… My ancestors had to go through so much genocide after genocide after genocide.”

She went on, “All my ancestors were with me in that moment. They walked the red carpet with me. That made me feel more powerful.”

As for if she’ll attend again, Quannah says that she doesn’t “belong in spaces like that.”

“I’m not an elitist… My way of walking in this world, in the industry, is so different compared to everyone else because I feel like I’m constantly having to break barriers.”

