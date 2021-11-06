Jodie Turner-Smith & Salma Hayek Coordinate in Pink for LACMA Gala 2021

Top Stories
Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:32 pm

Jodie Turner-Smith and Salma Hayek are buddying up on the red carpet!

The 35-year-old Queen & Slim actress and the 55-year-old House of Gucci actress posed together on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, the two actresses coordinated in a sparkling, pink dresses.

Also joining Salma at the event was her husband Francois Henri Pinault.

This year’s event is honoring director Steven Spielberg and painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

FYI: Jodie and Salma are both wearing outfits by Gucci.

Click through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jodie Turner-Smith and Salma Hayek on the red carpet…
