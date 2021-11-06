Top Stories
Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:08 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins 'Power of the Dog' Co-Stars Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee at LACMA Gala 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins 'Power of the Dog' Co-Stars Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee at LACMA Gala 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch is hitting the red carpet with wife Sophie Hunter!

The 45-year-old actor and the 43-year-old opera director coupled up on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Benedict Cumberbatch

Also in attendance were Benedict‘s The Power of the Dog co-stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kristen Dunst, and Jesse Plemons.

The Power of the Dog will hit select theaters on November 17 and will debut on Netflix on December 1. You can watch the trailer here.

FYI: Kodi Smit-McPhee is wearing a Gucci suit and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 15+ photos of The Power of the Dog stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Hunter

