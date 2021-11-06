Benedict Cumberbatch Joins 'Power of the Dog' Co-Stars Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee at LACMA Gala 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch is hitting the red carpet with wife Sophie Hunter!

The 45-year-old actor and the 43-year-old opera director coupled up on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Benedict‘s The Power of the Dog co-stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kristen Dunst, and Jesse Plemons.

The Power of the Dog will hit select theaters on November 17 and will debut on Netflix on December 1. You can watch the trailer here.

FYI: Kodi Smit-McPhee is wearing a Gucci suit and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

