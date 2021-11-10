Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 10:33 pm

Emily Blunt Rocks a Tangerine Suit To Host CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Emily Blunt Rocks a Tangerine Suit To Host CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Emily Blunt steps out on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The Grill Room on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old Jungle Cruise star was joined at the annual event by Drew Barrymore, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Olsen, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne.

Cara was on hand to present Anya Taylor-Joy with the Face of the Year Award, while Ashley is nominated for the American Accessories Designer of the Year alongside twin sis Mary-Kate for The Row.

FYI: Emily B wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit with Bulgari jewelry and Titi Adessa shoes. Drew wore a Christian Siriano gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Emily R wore a Miu Miu ensemble. Ashley wore The Row.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Emily Blunt, Drew Barrymore and more at the CFDA Fashion Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 01
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 02
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 03
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 04
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 05
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 06
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 07
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 08
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 09
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 10
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 11
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 12
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 13
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 14
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 15
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 16
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 17
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 18
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 19
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 20
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 21
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 22
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 23
emily blunt hosts cfda drew barrymore cara delevingne more 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, Ashley Olsen, Cara Delevingne, Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr