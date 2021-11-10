Emily Blunt Rocks a Tangerine Suit To Host CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Emily Blunt steps out on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The Grill Room on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old Jungle Cruise star was joined at the annual event by Drew Barrymore, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Olsen, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne.

Cara was on hand to present Anya Taylor-Joy with the Face of the Year Award, while Ashley is nominated for the American Accessories Designer of the Year alongside twin sis Mary-Kate for The Row.

FYI: Emily B wore a Christopher John Rodgers suit with Bulgari jewelry and Titi Adessa shoes. Drew wore a Christian Siriano gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Emily R wore a Miu Miu ensemble. Ashley wore The Row.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Emily Blunt, Drew Barrymore and more at the CFDA Fashion Awards…