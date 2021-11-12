Pregnant Jeannie Mai Details Her 'Beautiful' Sex Life with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is getting candid about her relationship with husband Jeezy!

In a new interview with intimacy educator Shan Boodram for her YouTube channel Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, the 42-year-old The Real star shared some intimate details about their sex life during her pregnancy.

Click inside to find out what she said…

“Like I needed to hear, ‘Do you love me? Why do you love me? Do you think I’m pretty? Do you see changes in my body?’” she said, recalling that her sex drive was lower in the first trimester. “I had these needy questions that made me feel very insecure and not attracted to myself. Sex wasn’t great then because I was in my head a lot. For him, I don’t think guys even notice it.”

But during the second trimester, Jeannie said that “the party is on.”

“It’s back and poppin’. The back is cracking. Everything is good in this department,” the talk show host added. “I love it. In fact, one of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because then you see your belly, you see his face.”

She continued, “I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there. You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

The couple announced that they were expecting back in September. Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot in March of this year.