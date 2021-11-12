Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

Disney is making some big announcements!

The company announced the release dates and details for highly anticipated and brand new titles coming to Disney+ during Disney Plus Day on Friday (November 12).

The streaming service is celebrating its two year anniversary, and previously announced a big celebration set for the day.

To mark the special day, Disney+ is thanking subscribers with new content, fan experiences and much more. Plus, even more titles were just added to the streamer. Check out the list!

Release dates and further details about Marvel Zombies, Secret Invasion, Agatha: House of Harkness, Ironheart, I Am Groot, What If…?, Spider Man: Freshman Year, Echo, Ms. Marvel, She Hulk, Moon Knight, X-Men ’97, Tiana, High School Musical, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Cars on the Road, The Proud Family, Better Nate Than Ever, Willow, Zootopia, Welcome to Earth, The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, America the Beautiful, Baymax!, Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted, Chip & Dale, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Pinocchio, Win or Lose, and Cheaper By the Dozen are being revealed now.

Click inside to see the release dates…