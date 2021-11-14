MTV EMAs 2021 - See the Complete List of Winners!
The winners are in!
The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday night (November 14) in Budapest, Hungary.
The show, hosted by Saweetie, featured performances from the likes of Maluma, Ed Sheeran, Maneskin, Kim Petras, who made history as the show’s first trans performer, and Yungblud.
Justin Bieber led the nominees with eight nominations – but didn’t win any of them.
While the awards show still went on in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June, they expressed solidarity with the community via the MTV EMA Generation Change Awards, which went to five honorees fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.
Viktória Radványi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary’s first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO, accepted the award on their behalf.
Check out all of the winners…
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Best Video
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Best New
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny
Best French Act – Amel Bent
Best German Act – Badmómzjay
Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah
Best India Act – DIVINE
Best Italian Act – Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act – Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán
Best Latin America-South Act – Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act – Teeks
Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra
Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act – Aitana
Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift