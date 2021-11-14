MTV EMAs 2021 - See the Complete List of Winners!

The winners are in!

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday night (November 14) in Budapest, Hungary.

The show, hosted by Saweetie, featured performances from the likes of Maluma, Ed Sheeran, Maneskin, Kim Petras, who made history as the show’s first trans performer, and Yungblud.

Click inside to read more…

Justin Bieber led the nominees with eight nominations – but didn’t win any of them.

While the awards show still went on in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June, they expressed solidarity with the community via the MTV EMA Generation Change Awards, which went to five honorees fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Viktória Radványi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary’s first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO, accepted the award on their behalf.

Check out all of the winners…

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best New

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift