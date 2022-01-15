Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Up Husband Josh Dallas’ Sperm To A Friend Who Wanted To Be A Mom

Ginnifer Goodwin tried to go all out for a close friend of hers who wanted to become a single mother.

In a new interview alongside her Pivoting co-stars Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q, the 43-year-old actress opened up about how she offered her own husband, Josh Dallas‘ sperm so this friend could have a baby.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Ginnifer casually slipped in the story.

“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,” she shared. “And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’”

Ginnifer continued, “At a point, I was like, ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh’s in the world.’ And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh’s would be.”

However, Josh and her friend weren’t exactly on board.

“The best friend and the husband were like, ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life.”

Ginnifer and Josh have two sons, Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5.

Pivoting airs on Fox on Thursdays.