Top Stories
Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Thu, 19 May 2022 at 7:41 pm

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Glam Up for Royal Premiere in London!

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Glam Up for Royal Premiere in London!

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm pose together while attending the Royal Film Performance of their new movie Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday (May 19) at Leicester Square in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, and Greg Tarzan Davis, as well as director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie.

Glen received support from his girlfriend Gigi Paris while Miles was joined by wife Keleigh Sperry and good friend Juno Temple.

A very famous royal couple was also in attendance at the premiere!

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 27.

FYI: Tom is wearing Brioni. Jennifer is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Jay is wearing Fendi Men’s. Lewis is wearing Saint Laurent. Gigi is wearing a Valentino gown. Keleigh is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown.

Click through the gallery for 40+ photos of the Top Gun: Maverick cast at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 01
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 02
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 03
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 04
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 05
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 06
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 07
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 08
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 09
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 10
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 11
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 12
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 13
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 14
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 15
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 16
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 17
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 18
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 19
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 20
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 21
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 22
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 23
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 24
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 25
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 26
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 27
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 28
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 29
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 30
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 31
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 32
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 33
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 34
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 35
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 36
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 37
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 38
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 39
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 40
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 41
tom cruise jennifer connelly top gun maverick premiere 42

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christopher McQuarrie, Danny Ramirez, Gigi Paris, Glen Powell, greg tarzan davis, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Connelly, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jon Hamm, Joseph Kosinski, Juno Temple, Keleigh Sperry, Lewis Pullman, Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images