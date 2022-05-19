Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Glam Up for Royal Premiere in London!

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm pose together while attending the Royal Film Performance of their new movie Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday (May 19) at Leicester Square in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, and Greg Tarzan Davis, as well as director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie.

Glen received support from his girlfriend Gigi Paris while Miles was joined by wife Keleigh Sperry and good friend Juno Temple.

A very famous royal couple was also in attendance at the premiere!

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 27.

FYI: Tom is wearing Brioni. Jennifer is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Jay is wearing Fendi Men’s. Lewis is wearing Saint Laurent. Gigi is wearing a Valentino gown. Keleigh is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown.

Click through the gallery for 40+ photos of the Top Gun: Maverick cast at the premiere…