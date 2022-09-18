Top Stories
Steve Martin Clarifies His Retirement Comments

Steve Martin is backtracking his comments about retiring.

In an interview from last month, the 77-year-old actor said that he wasn’t going to “seek” other jobs whenever his hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building ends.

“I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” Steve said at the time, adding that he wants to spend more time with his family.

However, while on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards earlier this week, Steve clarified that he’s not planning on completely disappearing any time soon.

“It’s a little overstated,” Steve told E!‘s Laverne Cox, according to People. “They asked me, ‘Do you think about retirement?’ I said, ‘Well this is it. I’m doing a television show, I’ve got a book coming out and I’m touring with [Martin Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that’s what it’s going to look like.’”

Martin agreed with Steve‘s comments before jokingly adding that he needs Steve to keep working so that he can also still have a job.

“I can’t imagine him ever retiring,” Martin said. “I hope not, because then you know what happens to me.”

Only Murders in the Building was recently renewed for a third season, and this A-list actor recently joined the cast!
Photos: Getty Images
