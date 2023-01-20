Andy Murray Jokes About the Size of His Manhood, Reveals What His Wife Thinks

Andy Murray surprised fans with a joke about the size of his manhood following his latest win at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old tennis player defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis after a nearly six-hour match that ended at around 4am on early Friday morning (January 20) in Melbourne, Australia.

While being interviewed after the match, Andy was asked about how he came from behind to win the match. He responded by saying his “big heart” helped him.

Channel 9′s John Fitzgerald replied, “Well if I may say, I think you have big everything I think.”

Andy broke out into laughter after that comment and responded, “I’m not sure my wife [Kim] would agree.” He clearly was joking about the size of his manhood.

John replied, “That’s not what I meant!… You don’t have to answer that.”

Watch the video on DailyMail.com.

