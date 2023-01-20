Top Stories
Fri, 20 January 2023 at 9:55 pm

Peacock Cancels Two More Shows: 'Vampire Academy' & 'One Of Us Is Lying'

Peacock Cancels Two More Shows: 'Vampire Academy' & 'One Of Us Is Lying'

Peacock has cancelled two more shows from its lineup.

The network announced today (Friday, January 20) that both Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying will not be returning for additional seasons.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline says that while Peacock liked both shows, they “didn’t find the requisite audience to justify further seasons.”

Vampire Academy, from producer Julie Plec, is inspired by the novel of the same name and a revamp of the movie of the same name as well.

Starring Daniella Nieves and Sisi Stringer, Vampire Academy centered on Rose and Lissa’s friendship which “transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

One of Us Is Lying‘s cancellation comes after two full seasons at the streaming network.

The show centered on five high schoolers, who walked into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, and Jessica McLeod all starred in the series from Erica Saleh.

While these shows have unfortunately been cancelled, one series will be back.
