Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Service Live Stream - Watch the Graceland Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a memorial.

The late daughter of Elvis Presley, who sadly passed away at the age of 54 this month, is being honored at Graceland, her father’s former home, on Sunday (January 22) at 10 a.m. ET.

Lisa Marie‘s rep said the service was arranged to take place on the front lawn of Graceland at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tenn., via ET.

She was laid to rest at Graceland one week after her shocking sudden death.

Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa Marie‘s final resting place in Meditation Garden. All guests on the north lawn will be able to join the procession following friends and family, per the report.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which supports various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

Elvis star Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber are in attendance, among other guests.

In addition to Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland. Lisa Marie‘s son, Benjamin Keough, is also buried there. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis‘ twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

