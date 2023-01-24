Top Stories
Video of Tim Allen Flashing 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Resurfaces After Pamela Anderson's Claim, Actress Responds

Video of Tim Allen Flashing 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Resurfaces After Pamela Anderson's Claim, Actress Responds

Pamela Anderson claims in her book Love, Pamela that Tim Allen flashed her backstage while he was wearing a robe on her first day at Home Improvement, which he denied.

But newly surfaced video suggests he playfully did something similar to at least another co-star on set.

In the blooper, Patricia Richardson, who plays his wife Jill Taylor on the show, comes up to Tim in a kit and says: “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Tim then lifts his kilt, and the camera doesn’t show what’s underneath. The segment happened in front of a live studio audience, so there were plenty of other people around, compared to Pamela‘s allegation.

Patricia later reacted in a statement to TMZ.

“People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she said.

Find out more about what Pamela Anderson claimed in her book.
