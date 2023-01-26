Drew Barrymore Reacts to Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Worst Actress Razzie Nomination: 'Makes My Blood Boil'

Drew Barrymore is speaking out.

The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels alum spoke out about 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong‘s Worst Actress Razzie, for which the organization issued an apology as her nomination was removed.

“Well, this makes my blood boil,” she began on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“It’s an awards show that started in 1980 as a spoof award show, kind of like the Oscars but the insulting version. And listen, I get poking fun at ourselves, I mean come on fair game bring it on, but Ryan is twelve years old and Razzie co-founder John Wilson has since apologized and removed her from the category and said they’re implementing a new rule precluding anyone eighteen years or younger,” she continued.

“Apparently they’ve actually nominated a few children before but they didn’t get caught and this time they did, because the truth is in 1980 an industry insider small awards ceremony without the power of social media was like a, ‘Bring it on we can all handle it,’ but now it’s sort of like another way to publicly allow others to shame them and ridicule them with platforms that maybe they couldn’t have anticipated back in the day,” she said.

“But now they know. So I would just say to them, ‘Please don’t do this to people who are younger. That’s not nice. And I really like Ryan, and as ‘Firestarter’ don’t do this again.’

Drew Barrymore also channeled a new horror icon in a new interview.

