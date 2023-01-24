Drew Barrymore Channels 'M3GAN' to Conduct Interview with Allison Williams - Watch!

Drew Barrymore is channeling M3GAN in a new interview!

On Tuesday (January 24), The Drew Barrymore Show released a clip from Wednesday’s episode with Allison Williams.

During the episode, Drew, 47, dressed up and acted like the artificially intelligent doll to interview Allison, 34.

In the clip, Drew as M3GAN asks Allison, “How did you come up with my name?”

“It’s short for model three generative android. It’s M3GAN for short,” Allison answers. “I know I made you. How are you enjoying being in this form?”

“You know I love myself and I love being a part of your family,” Drew then says. “I especially like the way you taught me to crawl run.”

“So I think number one rule if you are a true M3GAN is can you run but on all fours?” Allison asks.

“I don’t know, let’s see if I can,” Drew responds, before getting on all fours and starts crawl-running across the stage.

Last week, a M3GAN sequel was announced! Find out more details here.

Allison‘s interview on The Drew Barrymore Show airs on Wednesday, January 25. Make sure to tune in!