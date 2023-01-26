Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Couple Up in Paris For Fendi's Fashion Show

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor sweetly hold hands while arriving for the Fendi Couture fashion show on Thursday afternoon (January 26) in Paris, France.

The longtime couple coordinated their looks for the fashion presentation, which they attended alongside Kerry Washington, singer Rita Ora, Courtney Love, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta, and Emilia Jones.

“This season, I wanted to concentrate on the techniques and craft of couture, with the lightness, fluidity and attitude of today,” FENDI Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear Kim Jones shared about the new collection. “It’s a celebration of the ateliers and the craftspeople who realize these garments, the intense work and emotional commitment to each piece that exists for both maker and wearer, and how the intimate traditions of the couture are both living and breathing.”

He added, “The collection is an inner world made into an external one – both figuratively and literally – with a sense of underwear becoming eveningwear.”

