Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 6:23 pm

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Couple Up in Paris For Fendi's Fashion Show

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Couple Up in Paris For Fendi's Fashion Show

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor sweetly hold hands while arriving for the Fendi Couture fashion show on Thursday afternoon (January 26) in Paris, France.

The longtime couple coordinated their looks for the fashion presentation, which they attended alongside Kerry Washington, singer Rita Ora, Courtney Love, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta, and Emilia Jones.

“This season, I wanted to concentrate on the techniques and craft of couture, with the lightness, fluidity and attitude of today,” FENDI Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear Kim Jones shared about the new collection. “It’s a celebration of the ateliers and the craftspeople who realize these garments, the intense work and emotional commitment to each piece that exists for both maker and wearer, and how the intimate traditions of the couture are both living and breathing.”

He added, “The collection is an inner world made into an external one – both figuratively and literally – with a sense of underwear becoming eveningwear.”

Check out 35+ pictures of Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Kerry Washington and more stars…
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 01
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 02
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 03
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 04
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 05
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 06
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 07
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 08
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 09
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 10
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 11
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 12
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 13
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 14
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 15
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 16
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 17
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 18
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 19
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 20
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 21
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 22
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 23
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 24
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 25
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 26
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 27
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 28
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 29
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 30
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 31
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 32
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 33
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 34
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 35
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 36
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 37
sarah paulson holland taylor kerry washington more fendi pfw 38

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Valletta, Courtney Love, Emilia Jones, Holland Taylor, Kerry Washington, Rita Ora, Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr