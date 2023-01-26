Paul Mescal Celebrates His First Oscar Nomination With Friends In London

Paul Mescal is celebrating his Oscar nomination with all of his friends!

The 26-year-old actor was spotted out with a handful of his pals in London, England on Wednesday night (January 25).

Paul and his pals gathered up at 69 Colebrook Row, following his performance at the theatre earlier that night, to celebrate his nomination.

Some of the pals that joined Paul were Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott, Alison Oliver, and his co-star Fionn O’Shea from Normal People. Paul‘s sister, Nell, was also seen with the group.

In a statement about his Best Actor nomination for Aftersun, Paul shared: “This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun.”

He added, “To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honor and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte [Wells, director] and Frankie [Corio] who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

Check out over 70+ pictures of Paul Mescal celebrating his first Oscar nomination in London…