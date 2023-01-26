Kim Kardashian Seemingly Reveals Which Member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family Isn't Part of Their Group Chat

Kim Kardashian might have accidentally revealed some tea about her family’s private group chat earlier this week.

The 42-year-old mogul and reality TV star took to her Instagram story to share a since-expired screenshot of the Kardashian-Jenner group chat after an earthquake hit the area.

The screenshot showed that the chat contained seven members counting Kim and was called “OG’s Positive People.” At 2am, Kendall Jenner reached out to make sure that everyone was alright after a quake. Both Kim and Kris Jenner responded.

While no one else from the family reacted, their initials in the group chat might have revealed that one member was left out.

Read more about the Kardashian-Jenner family chat…

The Daily Mail did a bit of digging. They noted that the chat contained three people with the initials KJ. We already know Kendall and Kris are two of them, and it’s a safe bet that Kylie Jenner is the last.

One member had the initials RK, seemingly Rob Kardashian. Another was KK, seemingly Khloe Kardashian. Instead of initials, the last icon displayed a photo of Minnie Mouse and is presumed to represent Kourtney Kardashian.

That would mean that the only member of the family left out was Caitlyn Jenner.

It’s not totally clear if this is the only group chat that the family has or if Caitlyn was reached out to individually. She made headlines last year after weighing in on Kanye West‘s antisemitic and hateful statements.

