Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 5:38 pm

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Reveals Which Member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family Isn't Part of Their Group Chat

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Reveals Which Member of the Kardashian-Jenner Family Isn't Part of Their Group Chat

Kim Kardashian might have accidentally revealed some tea about her family’s private group chat earlier this week.

The 42-year-old mogul and reality TV star took to her Instagram story to share a since-expired screenshot of the Kardashian-Jenner group chat after an earthquake hit the area.

The screenshot showed that the chat contained seven members counting Kim and was called “OG’s Positive People.” At 2am, Kendall Jenner reached out to make sure that everyone was alright after a quake. Both Kim and Kris Jenner responded.

While no one else from the family reacted, their initials in the group chat might have revealed that one member was left out.

Read more about the Kardashian-Jenner family chat…

The Daily Mail did a bit of digging. They noted that the chat contained three people with the initials KJ. We already know Kendall and Kris are two of them, and it’s a safe bet that Kylie Jenner is the last.

One member had the initials RK, seemingly Rob Kardashian. Another was KK, seemingly Khloe Kardashian. Instead of initials, the last icon displayed a photo of Minnie Mouse and is presumed to represent Kourtney Kardashian.

That would mean that the only member of the family left out was Caitlyn Jenner.

It’s not totally clear if this is the only group chat that the family has or if Caitlyn was reached out to individually. She made headlines last year after weighing in on Kanye West‘s antisemitic and hateful statements.

Did you know that one of Kim‘s kids landed an exciting gig this week?!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr