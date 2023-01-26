Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Pamela Anderson's 'Number One Girl' Allegations In 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Sylvester Stallone doesn’t agree with the way that he was depicted in Pamela Anderson‘s new Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

While the Netflix special doesn’t premiere until January 31, several bombshell allegations have already surfaced online.

One story Pamela shared involved the Rocky star. She claimed that he offered her “a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl.’”

“And I was like ‘Does that mean there’s number two,’” she added with a laugh, saying that she wanted “love” over material things.

Sylvester‘s team issued a statement about Pamela‘s comments and questioned if they were factual.

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” a spokesperson told the New York Post. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

