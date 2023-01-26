Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 5:07 pm

Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Pamela Anderson's 'Number One Girl' Allegations In 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Pamela Anderson's 'Number One Girl' Allegations In 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Sylvester Stallone doesn’t agree with the way that he was depicted in Pamela Anderson‘s new Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

While the Netflix special doesn’t premiere until January 31, several bombshell allegations have already surfaced online.

One story Pamela shared involved the Rocky star. She claimed that he offered her “a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl.’”

“And I was like ‘Does that mean there’s number two,’” she added with a laugh, saying that she wanted “love” over material things.

Sylvester‘s team issued a statement about Pamela‘s comments and questioned if they were factual.

Read more to see what Sylvester Stallone’s team had to say about the allegations…

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” a spokesperson told the New York Post. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Pamela has spoken quite candidly about a variety of topics in the lead up to the project’s release. She even shared her thoughts on Pam & Tommy and opened up about her pay on Baywatch.

She also accused another actor of flashing her on the set of a project, leading to video of another apparent on-set flashing to resurface.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Netflix, Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr