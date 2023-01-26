Pamela Anderson Reveals True Thoughts on 'Pam & Tommy' Star Lily James, Two Best Boyfriends, 'Baywatch' Pay Details, Details of Her Relationship With Julian Assange & More in 'Variety' Interview
Pamela Anderson is getting more candid than ever.
The 55-year-old Baywatch star opened up for a new Variety cover story, out now.
During the conversation, she spoke freely about her true feelings about Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, the time she stumbled on Jack Nicholson having a threesome, being unequally compensated for Baywatch, the true details of her friendship with Julian Assange, and much more.
