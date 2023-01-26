'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Brings Helen Mirren's Villain Against Zachary Levi's Shazam - Watch Now!

The full length trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally here!

The movie continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler all joined the cast for the sequel, which will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Also starring in the movie are Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield/Super Hero Mary, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez, and Djimon Hounsou as Wizard.

