Tobey Maguire Reveals if He'd Be Down for Fifth 'Spider-Man' Appearance, Shares His Reaction to 'No Way Home' Cameo & Talks His Iconic Costume

Tobey Maguire is talking all things Spider-Man.

The 47-year-old actor first played the web-slinging hero in 2002′s Spider-Man. He reprised the role in two additional movies with Sony in 2004 and 2007 before hanging up his iconic webbed suit and moving on.

In the years since, both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have embodied Peter Parker in movies of their own. And then all three Spider-Men shared the screen in 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey opened up about his reaction to be invited back for a fourth outing as the hero and revealed if he’d be down to make a fifth in a new book Marvel is publishing.

Read more on Tobey Maguire’s thoughts on Spider-Man…

Marvel is gearing up to drop a new book called Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, which features interviews with returning and new cast members.

In a teaser for the project, he revealed his reaction to being invited back for the new movie.

“When they called initially, I was like finally,” Tobey gushed. “I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.’”

He added that he’d definitely be down for a fifth movie, though nothing has been confirmed.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” he shared. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Tobey also opened up about getting back into Spider-Man’s iconic suit, noting that it “can definitely be a challenge” to get it on.

He continued, “But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly.”

