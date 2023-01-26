Rupert Grint Shares His Thoughts on Playing Ron Weasley Again - Is He Down to Return to Hogwarts?

Rupert Grint came to fame playing the steadfastly loyal Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. But would he be down to return to the role years after the final movie premiered in theaters?

The 34-year-old Knock at the Cabin star opened up about the possibility of reprising his role as Ron in the future during a recent interview.

In the process, he laid down several things that would have to happen to make it possible.

“I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back I would definitely revisit it,” Rupert explained during an interview on This Morning.

He continued, reflecing on what Ron meant to him: “It’s a character that’s important to me. I kinda grew up with him. We kinda became the same person. I feel very protective of him as well.”

He added that it was his :”whole childhood.”

