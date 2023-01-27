Top Stories
Fri, 27 January 2023 at 9:49 am

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Matching Tattoos She Has with Nick Jonas, Explains Their Meaning

Priyanka Chopra just revealed the matching tattoos she has with her husband Nick Jonas and the very special meaning behind them.

In a new video segment in support of her tell-all British Vogue cover story, Priyanka revealed the info.

Keep reading to find out more about the tattoos…

Be sure to see the full video embedded below, and see what she shared.

“I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?” Priyanka revealed in the video. You can see some photos of the ink in the gallery of this post.

She then said, “My husband is super thoughtful. When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.”

If you didn’t see, Priyanka recently revealed the reason why she and Nick needed to use a surrogate to have their baby.
