Ashley Newbrough & Stephen Huszar Hit The Slopes For Hallmark's First National Park Romance Movie, 'Love in Glacier National Park'

Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar are taking love to the mountaintop in Hallmark’s brand new movie, Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

The final movie in January 2023, it will debut on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. This is the first in hopefully many National Park set movies for the network.

Here’s the full summary: Heather (Newbrough) has her life and job down to a science. In fact, as a climatologist and avalanche expert, she’s dedicated her career to developing an avalanche forecasting technology to help keep danger at bay for those on the mountains.

When word of her impressive system travels all the way to Glacier National Park, she’s invited to install her equipment and teach her program to their Mountain Rescue Team. Eager to share this life-saving technology, she sets off for Glacier National Park where she’s greeted by Chris (Huszar), director of Mountain Rescue.

Chris is confident, rugged, handsome…and skeptical. Things are a bit frosty between them at first. The way he sees it, Heather might have her science and data, but he has real world experience. Chris doesn’t need an algorithm to tell him how to navigate the terrain.

He begins to thaw, however, when he realizes that like him, Heather just wants to save lives. And soon enough they discover that it’s love – not an avalanche – sweeping them both off their feet, even if they still don’t see eye to eye on avalanche forecasting.

