Top Stories
Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 5:30 pm

Ashley Newbrough & Stephen Huszar Hit The Slopes For Hallmark's First National Park Romance Movie, 'Love in Glacier National Park'

Ashley Newbrough & Stephen Huszar Hit The Slopes For Hallmark's First National Park Romance Movie, 'Love in Glacier National Park'

Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar are taking love to the mountaintop in Hallmark’s brand new movie, Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

The final movie in January 2023, it will debut on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. This is the first in hopefully many National Park set movies for the network.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the full summary: Heather (Newbrough) has her life and job down to a science. In fact, as a climatologist and avalanche expert, she’s dedicated her career to developing an avalanche forecasting technology to help keep danger at bay for those on the mountains.

When word of her impressive system travels all the way to Glacier National Park, she’s invited to install her equipment and teach her program to their Mountain Rescue Team. Eager to share this life-saving technology, she sets off for Glacier National Park where she’s greeted by Chris (Huszar), director of Mountain Rescue.

Chris is confident, rugged, handsome…and skeptical. Things are a bit frosty between them at first. The way he sees it, Heather might have her science and data, but he has real world experience. Chris doesn’t need an algorithm to tell him how to navigate the terrain.

He begins to thaw, however, when he realizes that like him, Heather just wants to save lives. And soon enough they discover that it’s love – not an avalanche – sweeping them both off their feet, even if they still don’t see eye to eye on avalanche forecasting.

Check out that sneak peek from Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance below!

Here’s where you know Ashley from…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 01
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 02
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 03
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 04
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 05
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 06
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 07
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 08
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 09
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 10
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 11
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 12
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 13
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 14
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 15
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 16
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 17
ashley newbrough stephen huszar glacier national hallmark 18

Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Ashley Newbrough, Hallmark Channel, stephen huszar

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr