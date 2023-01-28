Pedro Pascal Hits the Gym After 'The Last of Us' Renewal News

Pedro Pascal is heading home after a workout.

The 47-year-old actor was all smiles as he left the gym after a workout on Friday (January 27) in Los Angeles.

For his workout, Pedro sported a gold Los Angeles Lakers world champions with black shorts and striped socks.

Pedro‘s outing comes just a few short hours after HBO announced that his hit new show The Last of Us had been renewed for a second season after just two episodes!

The show is based on the popular video game of the same name.

Next weekend, Pedro will be making his debut as host of Saturday Night Live! Find out who the musical guest will be.

New episodes of The Last of Us are released on Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

