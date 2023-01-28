Top Stories
Sat, 28 January 2023 at 4:24 pm

Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldana Film Scenes for 'Lioness' at Airport in Spain

Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldana Film Scenes for 'Lioness' at Airport in Spain

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana have started filming their spy thriller series!

Nicole, 55, and Zoe, took over a tarmac at the Palma De Mallorca Airport to film their new series Lioness on Saturday (January 28) in Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

Lioness, which is based on the real-life CIA program, follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Nicole is playing Kaitlyn Meade, the “CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.”

The upcoming Paramount+ also stars Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, and more.

It was just announced that Nicole will be starring in another limited series at HBO! Find out more details.

Click through the gallery inside for 50+ pictures of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana on set…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana

