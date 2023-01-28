Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldana Film Scenes for 'Lioness' at Airport in Spain

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana have started filming their spy thriller series!

Nicole, 55, and Zoe, took over a tarmac at the Palma De Mallorca Airport to film their new series Lioness on Saturday (January 28) in Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

Lioness, which is based on the real-life CIA program, follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Nicole is playing Kaitlyn Meade, the “CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.”

The upcoming Paramount+ also stars Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, and more.

