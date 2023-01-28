Olivia Wilde Spends Her Saturday Morning at the Gym

Olivia Wilde is kicking off her weekend with a workout.

The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actress and director had a slight smile on her face as she arrived at her gym for a workout on Saturday morning (January 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

For her workout, Olivia paired an emerald green crop-top hoodie with purple leggings and pink sneakers.

After leaving the gym, Olivia was spotted running a few errands around the area.

A source recently spoke out about how Olivia is doing following her split from boyfriend Harry Styles.

If you missed it, Olivia poked some fun at the dress she wore to a recent event!

Click through the gallery inside for 45+ pictures of Olivia Wilde arriving at the gym…