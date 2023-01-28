Is Jalen Hurts Single? Everything We Know About His Dating History, Including Rumored Ex Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and will be playing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans have been desperate to know more about the 24-year-old playmaker, who is having a huge year at QB for the Eagles. More specifically, fans want to know, is Jalen Hurts single or in a relationship?

Keep reading to find out more…

Little is known about Jalen‘s dating history except he has been linked to one name: Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

They allegedly might have dated from 2016 to 2019 while they both attended the University of Alabama. Bry majored in Spanish and political science and she apparently also went to grad school to earn a masters in business administration. In 2016, she was a candidate to be homecoming queen!

In 2017, she even made the University’s Twitter page with a photo and quote from her that read, “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.”

Her now-deleted LinkedIn page indicates she works at IBM.

It’s unclear how much they’re still in contact, but fan screen grabs indicate that Bry actually attended the September 12 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons. A fan noticed she was in the Atlanta area and commented that she was in the city, to which Jalen allegedly responded, “on god.”

While it’s still unclear if Bry and Jalen are romantically linked today, we will be on the lookout to see if she’s in attendance at the big game!

