Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Picking Up Breakfast

Peta Murgatroyd is putting her baby bump on display!

The 36-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro picked up some breakfast from a local bakery after a dance class on Saturday morning (January 28) in Los Angeles.

For her morning outing, Peta showed off her growing baby bump a tan workout jumpsuit paired a white fuzzy jacket and a brown plaid shirt.

Peta first announced that she was pregnant earlier this month. This will be the second child for her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who have been married since 2017. The two are already parents to 6-year-old son Shai.

