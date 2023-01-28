Top Stories
Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 6:15 pm

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany - Cutest Family Photos!

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany - Cutest Family Photos!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have such a perfect little family!!

If you don’t know, Patrick, 27, is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and will be playing in the AFC Champsionship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals for a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Patrick‘s longtime love Brittany, 27, got married in March of 2022.

They have two kids together: a daughter named Sterling who was born on February 20, 2021, and a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Brittany often brings her kids to cheer on Patrick while he plays, and we’re sure they will be cheering hard this Sunday as he competes for a chance to play in the Super Bowl this year!

If you didn’t see, be sure to check out who is singing the National Anthem and who is singing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year.

Best of luck to all of the teams competing!

Browse through all the cute family photos of the Mahomes crew…
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 01
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 02
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 03
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 04
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 05
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 06
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 07
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 08
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 09
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 10
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 11
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 12
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 13
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 14
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 15
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 16
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 17
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 18
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 19
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 20
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 21
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 22
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 23
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 24
patrick brittany mahomes cutest family photos 25

Credit: Getty; Photos: Brittany Mahomes Instagram, Patrick Mahomes Instagram
Posted to: brittany mahomes, Brittany Matthews, Bronze Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr