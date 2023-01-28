Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany - Cutest Family Photos!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have such a perfect little family!!

If you don’t know, Patrick, 27, is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and will be playing in the AFC Champsionship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals for a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Patrick‘s longtime love Brittany, 27, got married in March of 2022.

They have two kids together: a daughter named Sterling who was born on February 20, 2021, and a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Brittany often brings her kids to cheer on Patrick while he plays, and we’re sure they will be cheering hard this Sunday as he competes for a chance to play in the Super Bowl this year!

Best of luck to all of the teams competing!

Browse through all the cute family photos of the Mahomes crew…

