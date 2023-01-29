Martha Stewart Shares Selfies at 81: 'No Filtering, No Face Lift'

Martha Stewart is putting her beauty on display.

The 81-year-old entrepreneur shared a series of selfies that’s got everyone talking on social media over the weekend.

“Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !” she captioned one post.

Keep reading to find out more…

“These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life. Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!” she added in another post to clarify.

She recently revealed her celebrity crush.

Check out the posts…