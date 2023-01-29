Who Is Nick Bosa Dating or Is He Single? 49ers Player Recently Split from His Girlfriend

Nick Bosa is considered one of the hottest players in the NFL and fans have been thirsting over him for years.

So, is the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers player dating anyone right now or is he single?

Nick was selected second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ohio State. He is currently a defensive end for the team.

Nick started dating model Jenna Berman in 2020 and their split was confirmed in November 2022 when she seemingly referenced the breakup in a TikTok video.

On November 21, 2022, Jenna posted a video of herself blowing a kiss to the camera and she captioned in the video, “When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever.”

The post itself was captioned, “We just will never talk again.”

Someone commented, “He will marry someone else :).” Jenna reportedly responded, “Good.”

It’s not clear if Nick has started dating someone else, but it’s likely that he has focused on the football season in recent months.

Nick recently told reporters that he’s “been a hermit for quite some time.”

“I sit on my couch, I fill my Game Ready machine with ice, and I prop my legs up and watch some shows,” Nick said about his post-practice routine. “And then I go to bed at 8:30, and I wake up and get to work.”