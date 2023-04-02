Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Expertly Match Their Looks For CMT Music Awards 2023

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton showed off how to successfully pull off coordinating looks at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas.

The cute couple hit the red carpet in matching black blazers and ties, with a few differentiating accessories. Gwen opted for a glitzy gold mini skirt and fuzzy boots while Blake stuck to his signature jeans.

Gwen will actually be making her debut on stage and will perform with Carly Pearce for what the awards are describing as a “world premiere collaboration.”

Blake is also performing at the event, and is also nominated for Video of the Year for “No Body”.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and you can also stream the show, hosting by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, on Paramount+.

FYI: Gwen wore a Valentino look.

