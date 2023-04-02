Carrie Underwood & Wynonna Judd Take Over CMT Music Awards 2023 With Megan Thee Stallion & More

Carrie Underwood meets up with Wynonna Judd on the red carpet the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas.

The two iconic singers joined Leann Rimes, Megan Thee Stallion, and Carly Pearce there, before they all hit the stage for the show later tonight.

All of them will be performing and presenting at the event tonight – with Wynonna and Carly having two performances to look out for.

Wynonna is also up for CMT Performance of the Year, and Carrie and Carly both scored two nominations each.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, and you can also stream the show, hosting by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, on Paramount+.

FYI: Megan wore a Defïence look. Carrie wore a Dolce & Gabbana look. Carly wore a Miss Sohee top with a Monot skirt, Gedebe shoes and jewelry from Rosantica, Alersundi and Soko. Leann wore Pamella Roland.

