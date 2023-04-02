Top Stories
What Is the Best Album of 2023 So Far? (Poll)

What Is the Best Album of 2023 So Far? (Poll)

Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored &amp; Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

Sun, 02 April 2023 at 8:25 pm

Carrie Underwood & Wynonna Judd Take Over CMT Music Awards 2023 With Megan Thee Stallion & More

Carrie Underwood & Wynonna Judd Take Over CMT Music Awards 2023 With Megan Thee Stallion & More

Carrie Underwood meets up with Wynonna Judd on the red carpet the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas.

The two iconic singers joined Leann Rimes, Megan Thee Stallion, and Carly Pearce there, before they all hit the stage for the show later tonight.

All of them will be performing and presenting at the event tonight – with Wynonna and Carly having two performances to look out for.

Wynonna is also up for CMT Performance of the Year, and Carrie and Carly both scored two nominations each.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, and you can also stream the show, hosting by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, on Paramount+.

FYI: Megan wore a Defïence look. Carrie wore a Dolce & Gabbana look. Carly wore a Miss Sohee top with a Monot skirt, Gedebe shoes and jewelry from Rosantica, Alersundi and Soko. Leann wore Pamella Roland.

See over 35+ pictures of Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Megan Thee Stallion and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 01
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 02
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 03
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 04
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 05
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 06
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 07
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 08
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 09
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 10
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 11
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 12
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 13
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 14
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 15
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 16
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 17
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 18
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 19
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 20
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 21
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 22
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 23
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 24
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 25
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 26
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 27
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 28
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 29
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 30
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 31
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 32
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 33
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 34
carrie underwood wynonna megan thee stallion cmt awards 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 CMT Music Awards, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, CMT Music Awards, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Thee Stallion, Wynonna, Wynonna Judd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW