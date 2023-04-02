Top Stories
Sun, 02 April 2023 at 7:40 pm

Host Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Share A Kiss At CMT Music Awards 2023!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown share a kiss on the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas.

The 29-year-old singer is co-hosting the big event with Kelsea Ballerini.

Kane and Katelyn will actually be performing their iconic duet, “Thank God” on the stage, and the song is also up for Video of the Year, and Collaborative Video of the Year!

Additionally, Kane is also nominated for Male Video of the Year for “Like I Love Country Music”.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT and you can also stream the show on Paramount+.

Watch Kane and Katelyn‘s “Thank God” video below!

Check out 15+ pictures of Kane and Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty
