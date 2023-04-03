Adam Driver in Talks to Join Long-Awaited Sequel to Michael Mann's 'Heat' in a Role Popularized by a Hollywood Legend

Michael Mann is reportedly planning to make a sequel to his 1995 hit Heat, and it looks like Adam Driver might be joining the cast in an essential role.

The original movie starred the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer.

It appears that a long-awaited sequel has found a home at Warner Bros, and Adam might be the first star attached to it.

Read more about Adam Driver’s potential role in Heat 2…

According to Deadline, Adam is in talks to play Neil McCauley, who Robert brought to life in the first movie. If you were unaware, the character was based on a criminal in the ’60s.

Michael wrote and published a novel that would lay the groundwork for the story in late 2022. The story looks at the events before and after what happened in the first movie.

The director is already working with Adam on a movie called Ferrari. You can see the actor in some pics from the role here.

Before Ferrari, Adam returned to the big screen in his new movie 65.