Adam Lambert Defends Boyfriend Oliver Gliese From Homophobic Comments & Ignorance After Night Out

Adam Lambert is coming to boyfriend Oliver Gliese‘s defense after he was attacked by homophobic trolls.

The couple enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood on Friday night (August 4), and there were so many pics.

Oliver, 28, looked fabulous in a sheer black top and black and white shorts with stripes and stars on them. He finished off his look with shimmery silver nail polish, a glam green smokey eye and some incredible jewelry. In short, he looked very, very fierce.

However, some people rushed online to troll him and make fun of his look while also making jokes about his sexuality and identity. Adam was not having it, and he took a stand.

Head inside to see what Adam Lambert had to say in defense of Oliver Gliese…

He tool to his Instagram story to pen a response.

“Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WEHO – so retro. Haha. Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments,” he started his note. “Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people rn.”

He continued, writing, “Oli identifies as a he. he has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices. He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader not a follower. One of the many things i love about him!”

“We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f-ck. Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal w your issues,” Adam wrote.

We could not agree more, and are sending the couple all of our love!

Adam and Oliver went public with their relationship back in 2020 and have been together since. Just last week, they rang in Oliver‘s 28th birthday with a glam costume party, which two other stars attended.

Get a good look at Oliver Gliese’s fabulous outfit below!