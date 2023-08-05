Top Stories
Sat, 05 August 2023 at 9:35 am

Adam Lambert & Boyfriend Oliver Gliese Hit the Town for Fun Night Out with Friends

Adam Lambert and boyfriend Oliver Gliese are stepping out for the night!

The 41-year-old “For Your Entertainment” singer held on close to Oliver, 28, as they headed to Hi Tops Bar with a group of friends on Friday night (August 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Adam wore an all-black outfit while Oliver sported a see-through black top with black and white shorts.

Adam and Oliver‘s night out comes a week after they celebrated Oliver‘s 28th birthday with a bunny-themed birthday party – and there were a few famous friends in attendance!

If you didn’t know, Adam and Oliver have been dating for a few years now after they first went public with their relationship in late 2020.

In a recent interview, Adam revealed the wildest thing a fan has thrown on stage during on one of his shows.

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese stepping out for the night…
Photos: Backgrid USA
