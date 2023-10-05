Chelsea Handler Clarifies Recent Remarks About Threesome Ending Her Relationship With Ted Harbert

Chelsea Handler is clearing the air regarding her recent comments about having a threesome with her ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert and their masseuse.

Back in June, Chelsea appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live and spoke about how she had a threesome with a woman and her ex man.

The comments sparked speculation that Chelsea‘s relationship with their masseuse led to her breakup with Ted, who she dated from 2006 to 2010.

Keep reading to find out how Chelsea clarified her remarks…

Now, Chelsea has set the record straight while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (October 4).

“I want to go on the record that that is not why our relationship ended,” she said.”We did have a lot of threesomes‚ and that, while that’s private it’s already out there, so I’m gonna double down on that and just say that we didn’t break up because I left him for the masseuse. That didn’t happen.”

Watch the full clip from Chelsea Handler‘s conversation with Jimmy Fallon below!!