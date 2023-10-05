Jessica Garza Recalls Working With Angus Cloud On One of His Final Films 'Your Lucky Day'

Jessica Garza is opening up about her time filming the upcoming movie Your Lucky Day with the late Angus Cloud.

The upcoming hostage-thriller will be released later this year, and in a new interview the actress dished on what it was like working with him.

“He was not only an incredible actor, but he was an even better human,” she told EW. “He was kind and humble and thoughtful and so deeply sincere. I am so grateful and honored I had the chance to share a screen with him and [get] to know him.”

Jessica also recalled a tender moment in the upcoming film between their two characters.

“They are two deeply different characters who begin to understand each other,” she said, adding that he was “so easy to be present and connect” with.

“Something about him always pulled you in. Something about his eyes said so much without him having to say a word,” Jessica shared. “All he had to do was look at you and you could use what he was giving and run with it. It always felt like he was listening to every word as if it was the first time he heard it. That is such a gift to have as his scene partner.”

EW debuted the trailer for the movie, and you can watch it here. They also revealed that the film ends with, “For Angus.”

Angus finished filming another movie before his tragic death this summer.